Big Mouth: Season Seven Trailer Released for Netflix Animated Comedy Series

Big Mouth is returning next month with its seventh season, and fans are getting another look at what is happening next in the series as the group heads to high school. Netflix has released a trailer teasing the 10-episode season. The series has already been renewed for an eighth season, which will be its last.

Starring Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele, the teens will face new challenges as they start at their new school.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly will make guest appearances on the upcoming season.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season.

“Season seven of Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as each character is faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.”

The trailer for Big Mouth season seven is below.

