Barmageddon: Season Two of Celebrity Game Show Coming to USA Network

Get ready to return to Blake Shelton’s bar for another season of Barmageddon. Season two of the celebrity game show is set to arrive in November. In the series, viewers watch as celebrities go head-to-head in bar games at Blake’s bar in Nashville. Nikki Garcia hosts the series, with Carson Daly taking his spot behind the bar as bartender.

USA Network revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“USA Network’s wild celebrity game show “Barmageddon” is back for another round when season two premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce the fun-filled celebrity game show where everyone lets loose and anything goes. Television personality and Wresting Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia brings the heat as host. The superstar trio goes all in on a good time as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Blake’s bar, Ole Red, for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games.

This season’s iconic celebrity competitors are:

o Kelly Clarkson vs. Michelle Rodriguez

o Gwen Stefani vs. Blake Shelton

o David Arquette vs. Colbie Caillat

o Jelly Roll vs. Gabriel Iglesias

o Carly Pearce vs. Boyz II Men

o Ice T vs. Blake Shelton

o Rob Riggle vs. Chris Hardwick

o Nikki Glaser vs. Al Madrigal

o Bill Engvall vs. AJ McCarron

o Lauren Alaina vs. Blake Shelton

With Carson behind the bar and Blake taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs, these icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show where everyone is invited to the party. The pair offers words of encouragement – and plenty of heckling – to their friends, occasionally stepping in to show off their own skills.

A naturally competitive spirit who once dominated the wrestling ring, Nikki sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including returning favorites Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.

A new set of outrageous bar games thrown into the mix include Fool’s Ball, Tic Tac Throwdown and Talk Derby to Me. The games are big, the antics are loud and the competition is ludicrous in the best way.

In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they don’t win, at least they had fun trying.

Blake invites Ice T to his winter wonderland where they will compete in a special holiday episode premiering Monday, December 4 at 10 p.m. on NBC before making its way to USA. Their matchup will feature larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

“Barmageddon” is USA’s most-watched unscripted freshman series in almost three years across all platforms.

Blake remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality Properties with locations currently in Tishomingo, Okla., Nashville, Tenn., Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla. A new location is opening in Las Vegas, Nev., in January 2024.

“Barmageddon” is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA. Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner executive produce.”