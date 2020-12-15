Straight Up Steve Austin: Season Two Premiere Date Set by USA Network

Straight Up Steve Austin is returning to USA Network for its second season, and a premiere date for the new season has now been set. The series will return next month, and it features Stone Cold Steve Austin traveling to places for one of kind adventures.

USA Network revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“USA Network is set to bring audiences straight up good times and family fun in the new year as the network unveiled January premiere dates for three of its unscripted series, including the return of the breakout hit Straight Up Steve Austin for its second season on Monday, January 11 at 11pm ET/PT; new episodes of the favorite series Chrisley Knows Best on Thursday, January 21 at 10pm ET/PT, immediately followed by the launch of the new family docu-comedy “The Rev” premiering at 10:30pm ET/PT. In Straight Up Steve Austin, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun. Season one was 2019’s #1 new unscripted cable series for men between the ages of 18-49 and 25-54.* Second season guests include stand-up comedian and one of this generation’s best storytellers Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, hip hop icon and actor Ice-T, award-winning country musician Luke Combs, acclaimed comedian, actor and host Joel McHale, Jackass prankster Steve-O, and producer and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

Check out a preview for the new season of Straight Up Steve Austin below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Straight Up Steve Austin? Do you plan to watch the new season on USA Network?