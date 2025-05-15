Beast Games: Seasons Two & Three; Prime Video Competition Gets Double Renewal Following Big Viewership

Beast Games is staying around. Prime Video has renewed the competition series for two more seasons after its first season performed well on the streaming service.

The series, hosted by MrBeast, had 1000 players competing for a $10 million cash prize in season one. During its first 25 days of release, 50 million viewers tuned in.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Following the show’s record-breaking debut, Prime Video has renewed Beast Games, created and hosted by YouTube phenomenon MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), for two additional seasons. The series was co-created and hosted by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, featuring the biggest reality competition series ever, with 1,000 players competing for a $10 million cash prize in Season 1. Beast Games’ debut season premiered on December 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Just 25 days after its premiere, Beast Games quickly became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers. The announcement was made today during the annual Amazon upfront presentation in New York. “MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of Beast Games are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players.” “Our goal was to deliver the biggest, boldest competition series ever created, and the response has exceeded every expectation,” said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of MrBeast Industries. “Beast Games resonated with fans around the world, and that’s a testament to the creativity of Jimmy and the entire Beast team. We’re grateful to Amazon for their continued partnership, and we’re excited to raise the bar even higher in the next two seasons.” Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins also serve as co-creators. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the Series Director.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

