The Diplomat: Season Four; Netflix Political Drama Renewed Ahead of Third Season Debut

by Regina Avalos,

The Diplomat TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Diplomat is not going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series for a fourth season before announcing its season three premiere date.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Allison Janney, The Dioand Ato Essandoh star in the series, which follows Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Russell) after she is assigned to the United Kingdom as ambassador. However, season three has Kate in New York. Bradley Whitford has joined the cast for the season ahead.

According to Tudum, creator Debora Cahn teased that, “season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.”

The Diplomat will return to Netflix for its third season this fall. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch seasons three and four when they arrive?


