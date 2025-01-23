Rise of the Empress: Prime Video Orders Drama Series Based on Julie C. Dao Novels

The world seen in the novels by Julie C. Dao is coming to the small screen. Prime Video has ordered a series based on the Rise of the Empress novels.

Crystal Liu will act as showrunner and writer for the series from Gemma Chan with JuVee Productions and Significant Productions.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered Rise of the Empress to series. The series comes from JuVee Productions (The Woman King, G20), Significant Productions (Godfather of Harlem, Fruitvale Station), and Gemma Chan (The Creator, Crazy Rich Asians) and is based on the popular book series of the same name. Crystal Liu (American Horror Story) will serve as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series alongside Golden Globe winner and Emmy-nominated director and producer James Wong (American Horror Story). Rise of the Empress is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A Fantastical Ancient Asian Empire is on the verge of destruction, torn apart by insidious rivalry. The only hope: A marriage between the handsome Heir to the Throne and a Princess from one of its feuding Kingdoms. As the competition to win the Prince’s hand heats up, chaos reigns when a dazzling peasant girl named Xifeng is thrown into the romance wars by a vengeful sorceress. In this fairytale of love and power, will Xifeng be able to save not only herself…but the whole Empire?

“This story, led by an incredible female heroine, is an inspiring tale of strength and resilience,” said Nick Pepper, head, US SVOD TV development and series – wholly owned, Amazon MGM Studios. “Crystal, alongside the teams at JuVee and Significant, and Gemma, have done an amazing job capturing the magic created by Julie and we are thrilled to welcome James to help bring this brilliant project to life in a way that will resonate with our global Prime Video customers.”

“I’m honored and so excited for this opportunity to bring Julie C. Dao’s extraordinary books to the screen — a sumptuous, spellbinding tale of intrigue, with a subversive heroine for the ages,” said Liu. “Feeling beyond grateful to be embarking on this journey with the legendary James Wong and our spectacular producers JuVee, Significant, and Gemma Chan. And I couldn’t ask for a more perfect partner than Amazon to build this epic, daring new world fueled by the wondrous, twisted things we do for love.”

“At JuVee, it is one of our missions to identify the stories that can transcend borders,” said Viola Davis, Andrew Wang, and Julius Tennon from JuVee Productions. “Julie C. Dao’s book series not only builds a fantastical world of opulence and mystery out of Asian history but centers a character that in her defiance to be what she is expected to be, finds the strength that may give her the power to change the world. We are excited to be working with the incredible Crystal Liu, James Wong, and our partners at Amazon, Significant, and Gemma Chan to bring this story to life on the screen.”

Added Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi from Significant Productions: “We are ecstatic to witness Crystal’s vision come to fruition, alongside the venerable James Wong. It’s truly joyful to be on this inspirational journey with Amazon, JuVee Productions, and Gemma Chan.”

“I’m delighted to be working with this inspiring team to bring Julie C. Dao’s incredible books to the screen,” said Gemma Chan. “With the fresh vision of Crystal Liu, the esteemed James Wong and our wonderful partners JuVee, Significant and Amazon MGM Studios, I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to discover the spectacular world and unforgettable characters of Rise of the Empress.”

Crystal Liu and James Wong will serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Executive producers include Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, and head of television Andrew Wang for JuVee Productions; Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi for Significant Productions; and Gemma Chan. The book’s author, Julie C. Dao, will serve as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.”