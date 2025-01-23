Love Is Blind: Seasons Nine & Ten; Netflix Series Gets Double Renewal Ahead of Season Eight Premiere

Love Is Blind returns next month with its eighth season, and Netflix has decided to renew the series for two more seasons to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this unconventional dating reality series, in which couples decide to marry without ever seeing each other.

Netflix revealed the following about season eight:

“The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The 12-episode season eight of Love Is Blind premieres on February 14th. The trailer for the season is below. Premiere dates for seasons nine and ten will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you happy it has been renewed?