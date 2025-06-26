The Road: CBS Announces 12 Musicians Competing in New Fall 2025 Series

The Road is coming to CBS this fall, and the network has revealed the 12 musicians who will open for Keith Urban. Viewers will see Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, Blaine Bailey, Briana Adams, Britnee Kellogg, Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson, Cody Hibbard, Forrest McCurren, Jenny Tolman, Jon Wood, and Olivia Harms take their shot at becoming the next big artist.

CBS revealed the following about the series:

“THE ROAD announced today the 12 emerging musicians competing on the new CBS music competition series. The docu-follow format trailing the up-and-coming musicians as they navigate the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician is set to premiere fall 2025 airing Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.* These 12 talented artists on the verge of stardom will compete as opening acts for Grammy® Award winner Keith Urban at music venues across America, providing a high-stakes platform to document their musical journey and seize the grand prize. Throughout the season, Keith is joined by executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson and other country music stars (to be announced) who, along with the live venue audience, will determine who advances to the next city. Only one of these talented triple threats – singers, songwriters and instrumentalists – will walk away with the grand prize (to be announced). THE ROAD is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan (Bosque Ranch Productions), Blake Shelton (Lucky Horseshoe Productions), David Glasser (101 Studios), Lee Metzger (Lucky Horseshoe Productions) and Keith Urban.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

