Hollywood Squares: CBS Releases Previews of Classic Game Show’s Return

Hollywood Squares will premiere on CBS in January, and the network has now released a preview teasing the classic game show’s return to the small screen.

Drew Barrymore will be featured as the center square, and Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings and The NFL Today will host the game show.

CBS revealed that Drew will be joined by celebrity guests Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Whitney Cummings, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Jay Leno, Justin Long, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, Andrew Rannells, Kristen Schaal, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Sheryl Underwood and Jimmy O. Yang and more in the other squares during the season.

Hollywood Squares arrives on January 9th. All three previews from CBS are below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Squares CBS (@hollywoodsquarescbs)

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Hollywood Squares on CBS?