The Newsreader: Season Three Trailer Released Ahead of Sundance Now Airing Australian Drama

Viewers are getting their first look at season three of the Australian drama The Newsreader. Season one of the series aired on The Roku Channel in March 2022. Sundance Now has picked up the show and will release the first season starting on December 19th and season two will follow in 2025. It is unknown if the Australian series will also air its third season on the streaming service.

Anna Torv, Sam Reid, Robert Taylor, and William McInnes star in The Newsreader series created by Michael Lucas. Set in the 1980s, it follows the staff of a network newsroom.

Sundance Now shared the following about the upcoming season:

In the maelstrom of commercial television newsroom in 1986, Dale Jennings (Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire) is a diligent young reporter, desperate to become a newsreader. Helen Norville (Anna Torv, Fringe) is a notoriously ‘difficult’ star newsreader determined to build credibility. Paired together over three months, Dale and Helen will cover an extraordinary chain of news events — from the shock of the Challenger explosion, to the hype of Halley’s Comet, to the complexities of the AIDS crisis. From messy beginnings, a deep bond is formed that will upend their lives and transform the very fabric of the nightly news bulletin.

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Have you seen The Newsreader? Do you plan to watch the series on Sundance Now?