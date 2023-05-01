Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew: Season Two Renewal, Reality Series Coming to Roku Channel and MotorTrend

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew has been renewed for a second season. The reality series will air on both Roku Channel and MotorTrend.

The series, which debuted in 2021 on just MotorTrend, follows Kevin Hart and his friends, known as the Plastic Cup Boyz, as they dive into car culture. Season two will find the group opening a restoration garage in Atlanta.

The Roku Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Roku is partnering with MotorTrend and Hartbeat to bring the second season of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” to The Roku Channel as a Roku and MotorTrend Original series. Propagate, which produced season 1 of the series, will also return to produce season 2.

Season one of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” which debuted on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV in 2021, followed Kevin and his closest friends – known as the “Plastic Cup Boyz” – as they dove head-first into America’s dynamic and ever-changing car culture. Their goal: to transform from mere car enthusiasts into a legitimate car club.

Combining the reach of The Roku Channel, which reached U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people in Q4 2022, MotorTrend’s 75-year history as a leader in automotive content and the creative brilliance of Kevin Hart and Hartbeat will make for a winning partnership and a stronger series.

The second season of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” follows Kevin and the Plastic Cup Boyz as they decide to open their own car restoration garage in the Atlanta area. The crew go on a journey to learn everything they can about car culture through the process of opening this brick & mortar spot.

Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Kevin Healey executive produce for Hartbeat. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, and Isabel San Vargas executive produce for Propagate. David Lee is the executive producer for MotorTrend. Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford, Brendon Carter of the Plastic Cup Boyz also serve as executive producers.

In addition to bringing season 2 to The Roku Channel, Roku will have both AVOD and FAST rights to season 1 of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.”

Roku and Hartbeat have previously partnered together to create the successful Roku Original series “Die Hart,” which was recently renewed for a third season on The Roku Channel.

QUOTES

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media: “We are thrilled to collaborate with MotorTrend and Propagate, and to further expand our existing relationship with Kevin Hart and the team at Hartbeat, to bring ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’ to The Roku Channel. We’re proud to call this series a Roku and MotorTrend Original and look forward to utilizing the power of the Roku platform to broaden its reach potential and drive new audiences to the series.”

Bryan Smiley, Chief Content Officer, Hartbeat: “We’re proud to build upon the success of our partnership with MotorTrend and Propagate for season one of ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’ and continue expanding Hartbeat’s fruitful relationship with Roku. Bringing this second season to The Roku Channel will allow more car enthusiasts and fans alike to enjoy the series, and we look forward to audiences seeing what Kevin and the Plastic Cup Boyz have in store for season two.”

Alex Wellen, CEO and President, MotorTrend Group. “We’ve always challenged ourselves to explore new ways to connect with fans, create fresh storytelling, and distribute those programs globally,” said Alex Wellen, CEO and President, MotorTrend Group. “This is a groundbreaking partnership for us, where we can combine the creativity of the Hartbeat team and the worldwide reach of the Roku platform, with MotorTrend’s 75 years of automotive expertise to introduce an entirely new audience to Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew. Season 1 was a hit, and this project reflects an innovative model to get Season 2 of this authentic glimpse of car culture in front of more people than ever before as a Roku and MotorTrend Original.”