Honest Renovations: Season Three; Roku Originals Renews Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis Series

Roku wants more of Honest Renovations. The streaming service has renewed the home renovation series featuring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis for a third season. Season two arrived on August 23.

Roku revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Roku Originals Orders Season Three of “Honest Renovations” Starring and Executive Produced by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis Season two debuted as #1 title in both reach and streaming hours on The Roku Channel Following its debut as the #1 on-demand title on The Roku Channel during season two’s opening weekend*, tentpole Roku Original series “Honest Renovations” is coming back for a third season, Roku, Inc. announced. The series stars and is executive produced by Jessica Alba, actress and founder of The Honest Company, and Lizzy Mathis, host and founder of The Cool Mom Co. 3 Arts Entertainment, MGM Television, Summit House Entertainment, and Rahmath Productions will return to produce the series. Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, Lucilla D’Agostino and Jordana Starr will also serve as executive producers. As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are all too familiar with the challenges and pressures of parenting. Bringing a bold twist to the home improvement genre, “Honest Renovations” follows Alba and Mathis as they help families complete the home renovations of their dreams, while confronting parenting issues through candid conversations. Roku previously announced plans to bring audiences a new holiday-themed special called “Honest Renovations: A Holiday Makeover” for 2024. The special will debut this holiday season and follow Alba and Mathis as they meet the Pauls, a family of 10, and help transform their home just in time for their annual holiday party. Season one of “Honest Renovations” first debuted on The Roku Channel in August 2023. The series was the #1 on-demand titles on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend. The series is overseen by Olivia LaRoche, Head of Alternative Originals, on behalf of Roku Originals.

Alba and Mathis said the following about the renewal in a statement:

“As parents, friends, and business partners, we have loved sharing the stories of these incredible families we have worked with to transform their homes in a hands-on way. We are thrilled to continue that work with The Roku Channel for a third season.”

The premiere date for season three of Honest Renovations will be announced later.

