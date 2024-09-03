The Grand Tour: Prime Video Previews Original Team’s Final Adventure

Get ready for one more adventure with the original crew of The Grand Tour. A new feature-length episode of the Prime Video series is set to air later this month, and the streaming service has released two previews teasing what is to come.

Featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, the series will follow the trio as they travel through Zimbabwe.

Prime Video revealed the following about the upcoming special:

“Join the trio for one last road trip as Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond take three cars they’ve always wanted to own on an emotional adventure through Zimbabwe. Watch The Grand Tour: One For The Road on the 13th of September on Prime Video. Join Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as they travel across the globe on their Grand Tour. A show about adventure, excitement and friendship… as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it’s even a show about cars, reviewing Italian classics, hot hatchbacks, muscle cars, pick-up trucks, luxury vehicles and more. There’s something for everyone (If you like middle-aged men doing things with cars, then this is the show for you!)” Richard Hammond spoke about the future of the series in a recent interview. He revealed the following, according to Radio Times: “It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing. We’ll always be on hand to talk if they want to talk to us, absolutely. But it’s not for us to shape it anymore. We’re stepping away. We made the show that we made… But there’ll be a different team doing a different show, and they’ll devise the show that fits them.”

The previews for One for The Road are below.

