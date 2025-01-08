Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Six Ratings + Viewer Votes

Just when you think this show’s storylines can’t get more outrageous, they do. How much longer can The Oval stay on the air? As long as it brings in good ratings for BET? Will The Oval be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Teesha Renee, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, Russell Thomas, and Nelson Estevez. The TV show begins as a new First Family enters the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and his family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Season six picks up with the aftermath of Hunter and Victoria’s forces opening fire on each other.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 648,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 8, 2025, Tyler Perry’s The Oval has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Oval TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?