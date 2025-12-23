The Pitt: Season Two; HBO Max Medical Drama Casts Three in Recurring Roles

The Pitt has added three more recurring cast members to its season two cast. According to Deadline, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey will appear in the HBO Max medical drama.

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the HBO Max series which follows the staff during a 15-hour shift in an emergency room at a Pittsburgh hospital room. Season two takes place on the 4th of July.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Schwimmer will play Monica Peters, a hospital clerk.

Taini as Evelyn Bostick, an Emergency Department patient with Alzheimer’s.

Toomey as Kylie Conners, a patient in the Emergency Department.”

The Pitt returns to HBO Max on January 8th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?