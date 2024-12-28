The Big Bang Theory: Bill Prady and Zak Penn Join Chuck Lorre on Max Spin-off Series

The Big Bang Theory spin-off series headed to Max has its creative team in place. According to Deadline, Bill Prady and Zak Penn are joining Chuck Lorre for the series.

Prady helped co-create The Big Bang Theory, while Penn is known for his work on feature films like The Avengers and Ready Player One. On television, he co-created Beacon 23.

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus are set to star in the spin-off series, but no details about the series have been revealed. The original series premiered in 2007 and aired on CBS until it ended in 2019.

This will be the third spin-off from The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon aired for seven seasons before ending in 2023, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiered in October.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? Will you watch the new spin-off series on Max?