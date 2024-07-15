Menu

The Pitt: Nine Cast in Max Medical Drama Series Starring Noah Wyle

by Regina Avalos,

Max TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

The Pitt is finding its cast. Nine more actors have joined the ensemble Max series starring Noah Wyle. Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa have joined the medical drama as series regulars, per Deadline.

Scott Gemmill is the creator and showrunner of the upcoming Max series, which “is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.” The show is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce on the series alongside Wyle, Wells and JWP’s Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich.

The roles the new additions will play were not revealed. The premiere date for the new medical drama will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy medical dramas? Do you plan to check out The Pitt when it arrives on Max?

Canceled and renewed TV show
Noah Wyle back to his roots….sort of. I liked his work on ‘The Librarians’ and ‘Fallen Skies’ way more.

Reply
