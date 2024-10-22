The Neighborhood: Season Seven Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Neighborhood was paired with Bob ❤ Abishola for several years, but that CBS show was cancelled after five seasons. Could this long-running sitcom follow? Will The Neighborhood be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Skye Townsend, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors. Years have passed and Calvin retired and then went into an electric car repair business with Marty, who’s now a father with his friend and former co-worker, Courtney (Townsend). Malcolm is finishing his degree and coaching varsity baseball. Dave is now a therapist at the Department of Veterans Affairs and he leans on Calvin when his absentee father comes back into his life. Once strangers, the two families have become closer than they ever could have imagined.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of The Neighborhood on CBS averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.85 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Neighborhood yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 22, 2024, The Neighborhood has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Neighborhood TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?