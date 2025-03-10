The Neighborhood: Season Eight; CBS Sitcom Renewed for Final Year and 2025-26 TV Season

It’s back to The Neighborhood for 2025-26. CBS has renewed the long-running sitcom for an eighth and final season. The show’s seventh season of 20 episodes is currently airing.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Skye Townsend, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors. Years passed, and Calvin retired and subsequently went into an electric car repair business with Marty, who’s now a father, with his friend and former co-worker, Courtney (Townsend). Malcolm is finishing his degree and coaching varsity baseball. Dave is now a therapist at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and he leans on Calvin when his absentee father comes back into his life. Once strangers, the two families have become closer than they ever could have imagined.

Airing on Monday nights, the seventh season of The Neighborhood averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.22 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season six, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. According to the network, the program delivers 6.4 million viewers with 35-day multiplatform viewing.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

The sitcom’s seventh season finale will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential spin-off revolving around Marty and Malcolm’s move to Venice.

