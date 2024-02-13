The Neighborhood: Season Seven — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Dave can still drive Calvin crazy. Has The Neighborhood TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Neighborhood, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy series airing on the CBS television network, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.





Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.79 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Neighborhood stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 13, 2024, The Neighborhood has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Neighborhood for season seven? The networks have been tightening their belts lately, and several successful shows have been cancelled (including CBS’ own Bob ♥ Abishola). Because profit margins have gotten tighter, shows that aren’t produced “in-house” are being cut. Luckily for Neighborhood fans, this show is produced by CBS Television Studios, so I think there’s a very good chance it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Neighborhood cancellation or renewal news.



