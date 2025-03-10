Gremlins: Season Two; Max Reveals Animated Series’ Return Date and Guests

The second half of season two of Max’s Gremlins animated prequel series has a release date. Five new episodes will drop on April 10th, allowing fans to watch the entire 10-episode season titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch in one sitting. Photos of the return of the series were released. The first half was released in October.

Timothy Olyphant, Robin Weigert, Yvette Nicole Brown, SungWon Cho, John Glover, Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang lend their voices to the guest voice cast for season two. Simu Liu, Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh and George Takei are featured in the regular voice cast for the series.

Max shared the following about the series:

“Taking place one year after the events of season one, GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.”

Photos from season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch Gremlins: The Wild Batch on Max next month?