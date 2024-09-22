Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Cancelled by Max, No Season Three for Spin-Off Series

School is out! Max has cancelled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin after two seasons. Season two of the Pretty Little Liars spin-off series subtitled Summer School, premiered in May and ended on June 20th.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga starred as a new generation of teens living in Milwood two decades after the events of the original series.

Max released the following statement, according to Deadline:

While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood. Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.

What do you think? Did you watch this latest addition to the Pretty Little Liars universe? Were you hoping for a third season of the Max series?