The Big Bang Theory: New Spin-Off Series in Development for Max Streaming Service

The world of Sheldon Cooper will continue one way or the other. HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as simply Max) has announced that a new spin-off of The Big Bang Theory is in development with co-creator Chuck Lorre.

The project is in the works at Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has an overall deal. Plot details for the new series have yet to be revealed. Word is that the project is in the early stages, and a decision on which character(s) will be at the center has not been made. Some reports have indicated that it may be an hour series primarily populated by new characters.

Lorre will executive produce the new show via Chuck Lorre Productions. It will be the second collaboration between HBO Max, Lorre, and WBTV. Lorre and Nick Bakay are producing the new HBO Max Original comedy series How to Be a Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco.

The Big Bang Theory aired from 2007 to 2019 on CBS and ended up being a top-rated hit for the network for many years. Prequel spin-off Young Sheldon debuted in 2017 and has also been a big hit for the network. The news of another Big Bang spin-off comes as Young Sheldon is poised to enter its seventh, and possibly final, season on CBS next fall.

