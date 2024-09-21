Yellowstone: Season Six? Cole Hauser Is Ready for the Paramount Network Series to Continue

Yellowstone fans could see the series continue beyond the second half of season five, and one member of the cast is all for it. Cole Hauser spoke about the future of the series in a recent interview and said, “Let’s do it.”

The decision is not up to him, though. He said the following about Yellowstone, according to Deadline:

“I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun. Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it. I have the greatest office in the world. I’ve been saying that for seven years. I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times…it’s a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets.”

Reports surfaced in August that Paramount Network was working on season six of the drama, which follows the Dutton family as they run the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly star in the series from Taylor Sheridan.

The continuation would focus on Reilly and Hauser’s characters after Kevin Costner’s departure at the end of the first half of season five. The series returns on November 10th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Yellowstone? Do you want to see a sixth season of the Paramount Network series?