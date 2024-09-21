Black Mirror: Season Seven; Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Cristin Milioti, Peter Capaldi, and More Join Netflix Series

Black Mirror will return for its seventh season in 2025, and the man behind the series, Charlie Brooker, has revealed new details. He offered a teaser to fans at the Geeked Week event for the series, which also featured a short teaser released on X.

For season seven of the anthology series, fans will see several big names appear in the six episodes. They include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter. Fans will also see the return of Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmy Simpson, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile.

During the Geeked week presentation, Brooker revealed the following to fans, according to Tudum:

“You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional. Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing. We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, and I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human.”

He revealed more directly to Netflix. He said the following:

“[The new season is] a little bit OG Black Mirror. It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

The premiere date for season seven of Black Mirror will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited about seeing season seven?