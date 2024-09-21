Destinations of the Damned: Zak Bagans Explores World’s Most Cursed Locations in New Discovery Channel Series

Zak Bagans is bringing a new series to Discovery Channel this October, just in time for Halloween. This time around, the host of Ghost Adventures is taking viewers to the world’s most cursed locations in Destinations of the Damned. The series will also be available on Discovery+ with a binge release.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Just in time to kick off the Halloween season, paranormal investigator Zak Bagans (“Ghost Adventures”) takes viewers to the farthest corners of the globe to explore the world’s eeriest and most cursed locations in DESTINATIONS OF THE DAMNED WITH ZAK BAGANS. The all-new series premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel and will stream on discovery+ with a same-day binge-drop. In this chilling series, viewers are transported on a mysterious journey where haunts and horrors reign at every destination. These are the world’s darkest and most evil locations. Driven by the macabre history and hair-raising unexplained activity that surrounds each nefarious site, Bagans sends his documentary film crew around the globe to explore what lurks within. Connecting with resident eyewitnesses and paranormal practitioners, the crew navigates local legends, historic mysteries, diverse cultural beliefs and real-life horrors to document claims of hauntings, possessions and curses. What terror inhabits these sites, and condemns the communities that live within them? Bagans narrates as cameras cross into the forbidden and foreboding zones of each deeply troubled location. In the premiere episode, Zak Bagans sends his team to Armero, Colombia, where thousands perished after a volcanic eruption in 1985. Was it a horrific natural occurrence, or did a murdered priest’s last words cause this unprecedented disaster? Does his vengeful curse still echo through the jungle? Other locations featured include a sinister Malaysian mansion with dangerous otherworldly portals; an Italian asylum inundated with demonic activity; a former hotel in the Philippines with an evil past; a Czech Republic castle with dark secrets; a mystical island in Singapore where sinister forces drive off the population, and more.”

A sneak peek for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Discovery Channel series next month?