Bob’s Burgers, The Floor, Celebrity Weakest Link, Special Forces: FOX Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2025-26 Season

FOX has announced the return dates for its Fall 2025 season, including a new season of The Floor and more. The premiere date for Doc was previously announced.

The announcement from FOX is below.

FOX sets the stage for the 2025-26 season, announcing premiere dates for a dynamic fall lineup of new and returning scripted, unscripted and animated series.

The fall season kicks off with the fan-favorite musical guessing game Celebrity Name That Tune, hosted by Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski with Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serving as band leader, returning for another season starting Monday, Sept. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of cutthroat game show Celebrity Weakest Link, hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The hit Emmy Award-nominated Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, returns for a new season with this all-celebrity edition, but for the first time in broadcast history, on FOX! In each themed episode, eight celebrities from the worlds of television, sports, or stand-up comedy compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing, these celebs will answer general knowledge questions and bank money as a group across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the weakest link, and the host sends them off with the infamous farewell, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” The two who make it to the final round will battle it out to determine who wins the banked money for their charity. The classic Weakest Link format, distributed by BBC Studios, has been produced in more than 45 territories around the world over the past two decades. Since its original run in 2001, Weakest Link has been the fastest and fiercest quiz show on television, earning a place in pop culture history. Celebrity Weakest Link is executive-produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Stuart Krasnow, Aaron Solomon and Jane Lynch are executive producers with Krasnow serving as showrunner. Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan and Shane Byrne serve as executive producers. Noah Rubenstein and Tom Ruff also serve as executive producers.

The following week, the second season of the gripping medical drama Doc premieres Tuesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) preceded by the season premiere of Murder in a Small Town (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The second season of Doc follows powerhouse physician Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) as she continues to rebuild her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. No longer Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital, Amy must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Felicity Huffman joins the drama this season in the series regular role of Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy’s med school professor and early mentor – and now the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital. Will Joan’s arrival back in Amy’s life both professionally and personally help or hinder Amy’s recovery? This emotionally charged, life-altering-and-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Doc is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Erwin Stoff, Russell Fine, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Carol Barbee and David Foster also serve as executive producers. Doc is inspired by a true story and is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company. Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who recently moved to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons to be the new police chief, and quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. As a world-class detective, Karl calls upon all his skills to solve murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with the town librarian Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions. In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he will have to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and many more. Academy Award-winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Pollack,” “Mystic River,” “The Morning Show”) joins the cast as “Mayor Christie Holman,” a practicing doctor an beloved figure in the community, and a consummate political operator. She has the best interests of the people of Gibsons at heart, but sometimes lets her personal interests take precedence as she complicates life for Karl and Cassandra. Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. Ian Weir, Amanda Tapping, Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts), Jon Cotton, Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (Sepia Films) and Jeff Wachtel and Jared Berenholz (Future Shack) are executive producers. Weir serves as showrunner on the series. Nick Orchard of Soapbox Productions (which originally optioned the book series) also serves as producer on the series.

Television’s #1 game show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, begins its fourth season on Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of new competition series 99 to Beat (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Based on the fast-growing global format, The Floor premiered in the U.S. on FOX in January 2024, where its debut marked FOX’s most-watched Tuesday unscripted debut in more than 13 years. The Floor is the first game show ever to have a telecast rank as the #1 entertainment series telecast of the season among Adults 18-49, and its Season Three premiere was the highest-rated trivia game show telecast in almost 17 years. On The Floor, created by John de Mol’s Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice) and produced by Eureka Productions (Farmer Wants a Wife, The Quiz with Balls), 100 new contestants, representing all fifty states will stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose – do they go on the offensive to dominate more of the board? Or do they let The Floor choose a new challenger? The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing grand prize. The Floor is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Maartin Meijs, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Jayne Parker, Pat Kiely and Sean O’Riordan serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as executive producer / showrunner and Rob Lowe is co-executive producer. Hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, in 99 to Beat, 100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we’ve never seen before. 99 to Beat is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Finish. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the top prize of $1,000,000. 99 to Beat is produced by Initial, with Natalka Znak, Claire O’Donohoe, Katy Manley and Lee Smithurst executive producing. The series is based on a format originated by VRT and De Chinezen, and is distributed by Primitives.

On Thursday, Sept. 25 , Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) makes its Season 24 premiere, followed by the Season Four premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay returns for Season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen, themed “Battle of The States,” filmed once again on the east coast at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut—home to one of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants, where Season 23 winner Chef Kyle Timpson now serves as executive chef—Chef Ramsay requested his team to scour the country and find one worthy chef from each of the 50 states. In a series first, in the premiere episode, Ramsay will whittle down these 50 semi-finalists to the Top 18 that will advance to the iconic kitchen with the chefs carrying the torch for their state throughout the entire competition. The kitchens will continue to be broken down as men vs women, so chefs from Washington and South Carolina could be on the same team with the theme more about the individual chef and what they represent than it is about what they’ll be cooking or who they’ll be cooking with. For the first time in Hell’s Kitchen history, every chef will be from and represent a different place. Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers. In Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, this time around, the recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the grueling circumstances of urban warfare. New this season, some recruits will arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members. All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain, including a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged under water and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 ft above the urban streets, and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. 18 celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys and Dave Sutton serve as executive producers.

The full iconic “FOX Animation Domination” block premieres Sunday, Sept. 28 , with all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Universal Basic Guys (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Krapopolis (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Bob’s Burgers (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained a groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchise for almost four decades. The Emmy Award, Annie Award and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy was recently nominated again for “Outstanding Animated Program” at the upcoming 77th Primetime Emmy Awards and will begin its 37th season this fall, highlighted by the debut of its milestone 800th episode in 2026. In the Season 37 premiere of The Simpsons, Lisa discovers Marge’s vintage clothes from the 90’s and is welcomed into the school’s elite fashion club. But to feed their hunger for retro looks, the thrifters break the law — becoming a fashionista bling ring. Season 37 also brings another chilling fright-fest in “Treehouse of Horror XXXVI,” where 1970s Springfield is menaced by a grease monster that feeds on human fat, Krusty makes a deal with the devil on his live Halloween special, and in a poseable plastic post-apocalyptic future, Bart and Lisa fight for the future of humanity. In other Season 37 stories, Homer becomes addicted to “Dad TV,” Bart and Professor Frink travel to an island of billionaire body-hackers, and a disgraced Superintendent Chalmers creates a line of skin care for men. The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation from creator Matt Groening, developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon and executive produced by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and showrunner Matt Selman. Universal Basic Guys, from creators Adam and Craig Malamut, returns for its 2nd season. The series centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. In Season 2 of Universal Basic Guys, Mark, unwilling to admit that he forgot to pay a utility bill, fully commits to taking the family off the grid instead of paying a late fee. When Darren shows interest in playing hockey, Mark goes all-in to assemble the worst team of all time to build up his confidence. Mark and Hank go in on a racehorse together and have to come up with a plan to recoup the worst investment of their lives. Universal Basic Guys is co-produced by Emmy-winning studios Bento Box Entertainment, from FOX Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television. Adam and Craig Malamut and Rob Rosell are executive producers. Krapopolis, the animated comedy from Emmy Award-winner, creator, and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) returns for its 3rd season this fall. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. Featuring the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham, who received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in her role as Deliria, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” In Season Three of Krapopolis, Tyrannis holds the world’s first democratic elections, which is a terrible idea, while Deliria gets herself caught in a web of lies as she tries to get even with the gosspiy gods who cast her off Mt. Olympus. Shlub wants a forbidden boba and mobilizes an army to help him get it, while Tyrannis, wanting to show that he’s a man of the people, organizes the world’s first potluck supper. Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy is executive producer. Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner. Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers returns for its 16th season. The series centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16 of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Bob’s Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

Additional series to premiere in the 2025-2026 season include Drama: Memory of A Killer; Event Series: The Faithful; One-Hour Comedy: Best Medicine; Half-Hour Comedies: American Dad!, Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch and Grimsburg; Unscripted: Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted , Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT), LEGO Masters, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef and The Masked Singer.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2025 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Monday, Sept. 15

8:00-9:00 PM Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Celebrity Weakest Link (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM Murder in a Small Town (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Doc (Season Two Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM The Floor (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM 99 to Beat (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Four Premiere)

Fridays (Beginning Aug. 29)

8:00 PM-CC ET/ FOX College Football Friday

5:00 PM-CC PT

Saturdays (On Going)

7:00-10:30 PM ET/ Fox Sports Saturday

4:00-7:30 PM PT

Sunday, Sept. 28

7:00-7:30 PM NFL On Fox

7:30-8:00 PM The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Season 37 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Krapopolis (Season Three Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Bob’s Burgers (Season 16 Premiere)