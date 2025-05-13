Doc, Murder in a Small Town, Beat Shazam, Memory of a Killer: FOX Sets 2025-26 Schedule

FOX has announced its fall schedule, and it is filled with sports on the weekend. However, viewers will also see new arrivals like 99 to Beat and Memory of a Killer, as well as new seasons of Doc, Murder in a Small Town, and more.

FOX revealed more about its lineup in a press release.

“FOX today unveils its content slate for the 2025-2026 television season to the national advertising community during its in-person Upfront Presentation at the Manhattan Center. FOX ranked #1 this season among the coveted Adults 18-49 and is the only network among the 4-Nets up year-over-year in the demo. The network is adding six new series to its schedule, including a new one-hour comedy, a new dramatic thriller, an epic new scripted event series and three new unscripted competition series, as well as the return of an Animation Domination favorite. Spanning scripted, unscripted and animation, the media company continues to increase program ownership from in-house business units under the FOX Entertainment Studios banner.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Returning FOX series include dramas Doc (Season Two), and Murder in a Small Town (Season Two); comedies Animal Control (Season Four) and Going Dutch (Season Two); animated series Bob’s Burgers (Season 16), Family Guy (Season 24), Grimsburg (Season Three), Krapopolis (Season Three), Universal Basic Guys (Season Two) and The Simpsons (Season 37); and unscripted series Beat Shazam (Season Eight), Don’t Forget The Lyrics! (Season Four), Extracted (Season Two), The Floor (Season Four), Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24), Kitchen Nightmares (Season Three), LEGO Masters (Season Six), The Masked Singer (Season 14), Name That Tune (Season Five) Next Level Chef (Season Five) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Four). Additional series renewals to be announced.

All-new drama Memory of a Killer and brand-new event series The Faithful join returning hit dramas Doc and Murder in a Small Town.

All-new one-hour comedy Best Medicine joins half-hour comedies Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary and Animal Control, starring Joel McHale.

Animated comedies Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys and The Simpsons return. Plus, Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! comes back to FOX with all-new episodes in 2026.

All-new unscripted series 99 To Beat and Gordon Ramsay’s four-hour event series, Next Level Baker, join returning unscripted favorites Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, Extracted, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Additionally, reinventions of hugely popular fan-favorites The Weakest Link and Fear Factor make their debuts on FOX.

FOX’s new drama:

Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur), Memory of a Killer is a dramatic thriller about a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s. Losing your memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo Ledda, the stakes couldn’t be higher. His hit man job would be perilous enough, but there’s an added pressure. Angelo lives two totally separate lives – fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Having built and maintained a brick wall between his two worlds, Angelo has seamlessly juggled and compartmentalized for years. But now that’s all about to change. Because Alzheimer’s is a foe he can’t outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition. Angelo is exceptionally resourceful and talented, the best of the best. But he’s about to be tested like never before – and now every minute counts. This is only made more difficult when he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident. So, when someone comes after his daughter – who is pregnant – it’s clear the wall between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still making it home in time to cook dinner for his daughter. Memory of a Killer is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience. Because Angelo knows he must stop history from repeating itself and save his family – before he forgets the past. Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

FOX’s new event series:

A six-episode limited series presented over three consecutive weeks during next Easter and Passover season, The Faithful is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed, women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even shocking, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation and finding faith. The episodes will be told through the lens of five of The Bible’s most legendary women: Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel. Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

FOX’s new one-hour comedy:

Starring multiple Emmy Award nominee Josh Charles (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Wife, Sports Night, Dead Poets Society), Best Medicine is a charmingly complicated one-hour comedy based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series centers on Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, the series comes from executive producers Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin) and Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin). Based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

FOX’s returning animated comedy:

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

FOX’s new unscripted programming includes:

In 99 to Beat, hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, 100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we’ve never seen before. 99 to Beat is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Come. In. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the top prize of $100,000. 99 to Beat is produced by Initial, with Natalka Znak, Claire O’Donohoe, Katy Manley and Lee Smithurst executive producing. The series is based on a format originated by VRT and De Chinezen, and is distributed by Primitives.

The hit Emmy Award-nominated Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, returns for a new season with an all-celebrity edition – but for the first time in broadcast history, on FOX! A rapid-fire quiz show in which eight celebrities compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing, these celebs will answer general knowledge questions and bank money as a group across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the weakest link, and the host sends them off with the phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” The two who make it to the final round will battle it out to determine who wins the banked money for their charity. The classic Weakest Link format distributed by BBC Studios, has been produced in more than 45 territories around the world over the past two decades. Since its original run in 2001, “Weakest Link” has been the fastest and fiercest quiz show on television, earning a place in pop culture history. Celebrity Weakest Link is executive-produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Stuart Krasnow serves as the showrunner.

The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder and more daring. Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting – and fear is a weapon. This is Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT). Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT) is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Kevin Lee will serve as executive producer, along with Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Fear Factor is internationally renowned with 32 adaptations.

A holiday special, and Next Level Chef’s first franchise extension, Next Level Baker will test the skills of bakers as they are challenged to create eye-popping, festive holiday delights across the franchise’s three iconic levels. During the new series’ four special hours – in which culinary titan Gordon Ramsay will serve as host and mentor — only one baker will rise to the top and claim the holiday baking crown. Next Level Baker will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay, on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.

Also, as previously announced, FOX heats up the summer with all-new episodes/seasons of LEGO Masters (May 19), MasterChef (May 21), Bob’s Burgers (May 29), Grimsburg (May 29), Family Guy (May 29), The Great North (May 29), The Quiz with Balls (June 2) and The 1% Club (June 10), as well as the series launches of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (May 21) and The Snake (June 10). Additional summer programming to be announced.

FOX’s full 2025-2026 programming slate is – Dramas: Doc, The Faithful, Memory of a Killer and Murder in a Small Town; Comedies: American Dad!, Animal Control, Best Medicine, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Going Dutch, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys and The Simpsons; Unscripted: Beat Shazam, Celebrity Weakest Link, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT), The Floor, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Name That Tune, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef, 99 to Beat, The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, The Snake, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Additional programming to announced.

FOX FALL 2025 SCHEDULE (All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Name That Tune

9:00-10:00 PM Celebrity Weakest Link (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Murder In a Small Town

9:00-10:00 PM Doc

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Floor

9:00-10:00 PM 99 To Beat (new series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen

9:00-10:00 PM Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FRIDAY

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT FOX College Football Friday

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM ET/4:00-7:30 PM PT Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL On Fox

7:30-8:00 PM The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys

9:00-9:30 PM Krapopolis

9:30-10:00 PM Bob’s Burgers”