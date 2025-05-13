Fallout: Season Three; Prime Video Series Renewed Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Fallout won’t return for its second season until December, but Prime Video is already looking beyond season two. The streaming service has renewed the post-apocalyptic series for a third season.

Inspired by the Bethesda video game franchise of the same name, the series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. It is set 200 years after a nuclear attack, when survivors who managed to lock themselves inside vaults around the world start to come out and see the world they left behind.

Prime Video shared the following about the renewal:

“At Amazon’s annual upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed global hit series, Fallout, for a third season. The move comes ahead of the show’s highly anticipated second season, which is set to premiere in December 2025. Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. To date, Fallout Season One has accumulated more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever. At the Prime Video upfronts presentation, actors Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins appeared onstage at New York’s Beacon Theater to reveal that Season Two will premiere this December. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.” “The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.” “We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team – our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon,” said showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys). Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Season One is available to stream on Prime Video.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

