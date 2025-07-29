LEGO Masters Jr: FOX Releases Preview of Competition Spin-Off Series

LEGO Masters Jr. arrives on FOX next month, and the network has released a preview of the new series hosted by Kelly Osborne. The series will feature kids teaming up with celebrities to create LEGO masterpieces.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“FOX builds on highly successful LEGO(R) Masters franchise with all-new unscripted competition series LEGO Masters JR., hosted by television personality Kelly Osbourne with celebrity contestants including Ravi V. Patel, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Alison Sweeney and Porsha Williams. Amy Corbett and Boone Langston (season one finalist and LEGO designer) join the special as Brickmasters and judges. Based on the hit competition series LEGO Masters, LEGO Masters JR. brings imagination, design and creativity to life when junior LEGO enthusiasts (ages 9-17) are paired with a celebrity partner as they go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The teams will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builder. In each episode, the junior builders and their celebrity teammate will work to impress the judges with their incredible creations and then, during the finale, the top teams will face off to win the ultimate LEGO trophy, a $50,000 grand prize and the prestigious title of LEGO Masters Jr. LEGO Masters Jr. launches Monday, August 18 at 8:00 PM PT/ET and streams the next day on Hulu.”

The preview for the series is below.

