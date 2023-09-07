I Can See Your Voice: Season Three of FOX Game Show Bumped from Fall Schedule

I Can See Your Voice will not return to FOX this fall after all. The network has bumped the game show hosted by Ken Jeong from its fall lineup.

Season three of the series was set to premiere alongside the return of Name That Tune on September 19th.

Viewers will now see reruns of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, the drama follows the crew of the 126 in Austin, Texas.

The network did not give a reason for the schedule change. A new premiere date for I Can See Your Voice season three will be announced later.

