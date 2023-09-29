LEGO Masters: Season Five — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The Brickmasters have their work cut out for them. Has the LEGO Masters TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the FOX television network, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, 12 teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, the grand title of LEGO Masters, and for their final build to be turned into a LEGO set displayed at a LEGO flagship store.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of LEGO Masters averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 953,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how LEGO Masters stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

LEGO Masters has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of LEGO Masters right now. FOX has already renewed the show for a fifth season and holiday specials are coming too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on LEGO Masters cancellation or renewal news.



