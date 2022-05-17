Fantasy Island, LEGO Masters: FOX Delays Summer Series, Adds LEGO Holiday Event Series

Fantasy Island and LEGO Masters will not be returning to FOX this summer after all. The network has delayed the returns of both shows until the 2022-23 season and has not yet announced new premiere dates. The shows had been set to launch their respective new seasons on May 31st.

Per Deadline, Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX, said the following about the series:

“Fantasy Island is really a stand out for us and we’ve lined up some incredible guest stars for this season. It’s really fun and escapist and we can’t wait to have that back on our air.”

FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said:

“There’s some great moments where you start to see what you’ve got in the can and they came in so good. We’re so blessed to have such a hefty returning slate and great choices to make.”

FOX has also planned a multi-night event for the holidays, titled Celebrity LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular. The event was described this way:

Over the course of four crazy nights, LEGO MASTERS will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises. Celebrities will join, as will fan-favorite builders from past seasons, all working together, to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose. Make sure you’re on host Will Arnett’s “Nice List,” because LEGO MASTERS is making plans for the ho-ho-holidays.

