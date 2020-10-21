FOX TV Shows: 2020-21 Viewer Votes

Every year, the FOX television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate FOX TV shows here, instead.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far) during the 2020-21 television season: Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Cosmos, Family Guy, Filthy Rich, I Can See Your Voice, LA’s Finest, The Masked Singer, neXt, and The Simpsons.

Here’s a ranking of how the FOX TV shows from the 2020-21 season (roughly September 2020 through August 2021) stack up with our readers. Rate the TV series you watch via the “Vote Now” the links, below. (You can see how all of the 2020-21 network shows rank here.)

What do you think? Which FOX TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were left up to you, which FOX TV shows would be cancelled or renewed for another season? Don’t forget to vote, and please share your thoughts, below.



