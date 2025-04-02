American Dad!: Seasons 20-23; TBS Comedy Returning to FOX with Four Year Renewal

The American Dad! series is coming home. After spending over a decade on TBS, the animated series is returning to FOX. The broadcast network has renewed the series for four more years, keeping it on the air through at least season 23 and the 2028-29 television season. The 19th season of 22 episodes finished airing last month on TBS.

An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (Seth MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

Today, the network also renewed Bob’s Burgers (seasons 16-19), Family Guy (seasons 24-27), and The Simpsons (seasons 37-40).

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the American Dad! TV series on TBS? Will you be watching the four upcoming seasons of this comedy on FOX?

