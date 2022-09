Family Guy: Season 20 Viewer Votes

Peter gets into even more trouble in the 20th season of the Family Guy TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Guy is cancelled or renewed for season 21. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 20th season episodes of Family Guy here.

A FOX animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.





Note: There’s a disparity in the season numbers of this show. In FOX’s press materials, this is designated as season 20. But, if you look at FOX’s website, they label the same episodes as season 21. Since the press materials are theoretically more official, we follow the press release numbering.

