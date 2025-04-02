Bob’s Burgers: Seasons 16-19 Renewal; Animated Comedy Renewed on FOX Through 2028-29

Bob’s Burgers now has reservations through the 2028-29 season. Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for four more years, seasons 16-19, on FOX. The series’ 15th season is still airing.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy son. Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter, mischievous and a bit of a schemer. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking, and the rest of the clan falls short regarding service. In season 15, stories include Bob and Linda entertaining Teddy (Murphy) by making up the plots to popular horror movies they haven’t seen, Tina interviewing Mr. Frond about his revolutionary new computer game to save her news segment, Bob trying to save the local drive-in, Linda accidentally insults another mom, and Louise and Gene hide from Tina after stealing some of her favorite candy.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 15th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 14, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

Today, the network also renewed Family Guy (seasons 24-27) and The Simpsons (seasons 37-40). In addition, American Dad! is returning to FOX (following several years on TBS) and has been picked up for four more years, seasons 20-23.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

What do you think? Have you been watching this FOX comedy since the beginning? Are you glad Bob’s Burgers has been renewed through its 19th season?

