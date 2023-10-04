Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 — Has the FOX Animated Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

An animated family comedy series airing on the FOX television network, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service. In season 14, the Belcher family finds themselves caught in an exhilarating showdown when the kids refuse to do their chores; a magic trick ends up going disastrously wrong; Linda helps throw a bachelorette party; Gene enters a songwriting contest; and Tina and Louise work together to catch a cricket.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.23 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s up by 15% in the demo and up by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for a 15th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder about Bob’s Burgers’ future for right now. The show has already been renewed for season 15. Could that be the animated series’ final season on FOX? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob’s Burgers cancellation or renewal news.



