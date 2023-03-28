American Dad!: Season 18 Ratings



Yet again, we don’t have to wonder if American Dad! will be cancelled. The show’s already been renewed for a 19th season by TBS. That’s the last year of the series’ early renewals and the show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which Disney now owns. TBS is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family, and at some point, the two competing companies may be unable to agree on a deal for new seasons. Could the show move to a Disney-owned channel or service for season 20? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier. Guests include Pete Davidson, Anjelica Houston, Jason Alexander, Jaleel White, Chris Sullivan, Ann Dowd, Amy Sedaris, Alan Tudyk, Alyson Hannigan and Simon Helberg.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 17 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 466,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the American Dad! TV series on TBS? Are you happy it’s been renewed for a 19th season?