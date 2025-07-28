Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Paramount+ Releases Photos, Teaser Video and Poster for New Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is coming to Paramount+ in 2026, and the streaming service has released the first photos, poster, and a short teaser video for the latest addition to the Star Trek franchise as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner star in the series, which will also feature the returns of Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series and its cast:

“Paramount+ today released an electrifying first look teaser trailer for its new original series, STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. The series is set to premiere on the service in early 2026 as a kickoff to the year’s STAR TREK 60th anniversary celebrations. The highly anticipated first look teaser featured the series’ iconic campus in San Francisco plus the new starship and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena. In addition, new details about the STARFLEET ACADEMY characters were revealed: Academy Award winner Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite. The STARFLEET ACADEMY cadets:

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral’s daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date. More photos and the teaser trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new addition to the Star Trek franchise when it arrives?