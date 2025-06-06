NOLA King: Samuel L. Jackson to Reportedly Star in Tulsa King Spin-Off on Paramount+

Samuel L. Jackson is the next big name to join the world of Taylor Sheridan. He will star in a new spin-off of Tulsa King, titled NOLA King, headed to Paramount+.

However, he will first appear in season three of Tulsa King. According to Deadline, he will film his episodes of the series in July. The following was revealed about the series:

“Details are sketchy but Jackson is believed to be playing Russell Lee Washington Jr. who, like Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi, comes from the crime world. He will go against Dwight in Tulsa before headling down to take over New Orleans.”

The idea for the spin-off originated from Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, who sought to expand the world of Tulsa King, much like Sheridan has done with Yellowstone.

Additional details for the spin-off will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Tulsa King? Will you watch the spin-off?