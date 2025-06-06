My Big Fat Fabulous Life, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Welcome to Plathville: TLC Series Returning This Summer

TLC has announced its summer lineup, featuring the return of three of its biggest shows, including new seasons of Welcome to Plathville and more. The shows are set to return in July on the cable network.

TLC revealed more about the returns in a press release.

“This July, TLC expands its summer slate with the return of three hit series – each offering new beginnings, evolving relationships, and unforgettable personalities navigating love, family, and personal growth. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE premieres Tuesday, July 1 at 9PM, 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? premieres Sunday, July 6 at 8PM, and WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE premieres on Tuesday, July 22 at 10PM, on TLC.

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE Premieres Tuesday, July 1 at 9PM ET/PT

In the new season, Whitney Thore is putting herself first and making bold moves toward the life she wants. With her signature humor and heart, she reignites her passion for dance, explores the possibility of a fresh start in Salem, Massachusetts, and takes meaningful steps toward becoming a mother on her own through artificial insemination. While continuing her search for love, Whitney embraces change and new beginnings, proving that life’s most fabulous moments come from living unapologetically. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is produced for TLC by Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Premieres Sunday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT

The hit 90 Day Fiancé show returns for a brand-new season with some of the most memorable couples, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Eight fan-favorite couples are back; Gino & Jasmine, Brandon & Julia, Tigerlily & Adnan, Kara & Guillermo, Jovi & Yara, Elizabeth & Andrei, Loren & Alexei, and Darcey & Georgi, navigating the next chapters of their marriages as the honeymoon phase wears off and real life sets in. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Premieres Tuesday, July 22 at 10PM ET/PT

This season is filled with a whirlwind of emotions, surprises and fresh starts as each member of the Plath family is finding their own way. Love is in the air for several of the Plaths who are each wondering if they have found the one. After just four months of dating, Lydia and Zac are speeding towards ‘I do” but not everyone in the family is on board. Micah and Veronica have hit a rough patch and can’t seem to get on the same page, while Barry and Kim are still navigating the rocky waters of their ongoing divorce. Moriah has taken a step back from the family drama and is focused on finding herself and doing it on her own terms. WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions for TLC.