Electric Bloom: Disney Channel Previews Comedy Series About Pop Group

Electric Bloom has its premiere date. The series, formerly known as How We Became the Biggest Band in the World, will arrive on Disney Channel next month and on Disney+ in September.

Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez, Ruby Marino, and Nathaniel Buescher star in the series, which follows the story of how the three girls met and how they became the pop stars they are today.

Disney shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Disney Branded Television revealed a first look at the upcoming comedy series “Electric Bloom” (former working title “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World”) with the official teaser trailer and poster. The first two episodes of the music-driven original series will premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10, at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT, following the world premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” with new episodes weekly. The show will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 17, with the first 13 episodes of the season and the remaining coming to the service in October. “Electric Bloom” follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe. The series stars Lumi Pollack (“The Fallout”) as perfectly put-together Posey, Carmen Sanchez as school rebel Jade, Ruby Marino as quirky and optimistic Tulip, and Nathaniel Buescher (“Circuit Breakers”) as class crush and band supporter Lucas. Creators Eric Friedman, Alex Fox and Rachel Lewis serve as executive producers along with iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang. Warren also writes the majority of the songs for the series, including all songs in the pilot and the theme song. Jody Hahn directed and executive-produced the pilot.”

A teaser and poster for the series are below.

