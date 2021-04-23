Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

TV show description:

Created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett, the Big Shot TV show revolves around a temperamental college basketball coach who gets a second chance.

After getting ousted from the NCAA, men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) is given an opportunity for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school, Westbrook School for Girls.

Korn soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for this stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Korn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. He also reconnects with his daughter, Emma (Schloss).

Meanwhile, his players learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court. The girls include Louise Gruzinsky (Verlaque), Destiny Winters (Le), Samantha “Giggles” Finkman (Wampler), Olive Cooper (Green), and Carolyn “Mouse” Smith (Custodio).

Holly Barrett (Gilsig) is the good-humored down-to-earth assistant coach, and Sherilyn Thomas (Brown) is the high school’s no-nonsense dean. George Pappas (Robichaux) is Westbrook’s Guidance Counsellor.

