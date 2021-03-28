Big Shot: Disney+ Releases Trailer for John Stamos Basketball Drama Series

Big Shot is bringing John Stamos back to television next month, and Disney+ has released a trailer teasing the new series. Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown star in the girls basketball drama.

Disney+ revealed more about Big Shot in a recent press release.

“After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach must take a job at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X’s and O’s; they require empathy and vulnerability – foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.”

Big Shot will premiere on April 16 on Disney+. Check out the trailer for season one below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new Big Shot series on Disney+ next month?