Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Disney+ Releases Key art and Trailer for New Marvel Animated Series

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrives on Disney+ in January, and the streaming service is giving viewers a better look at the new Marvel animated series. A new trailer and key art for the series have now been released.

Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox are featured in the voice cast for the 10-episode series, which will show Peter Parker’s journey to becoming a hero in a way never seen before.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 29th. Below are the trailer and key art for the animated series.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Disney+ series when it arrives next month?