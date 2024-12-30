Deli Boys: Hulu Previews Comedy Series About Two Pampered Brothers and Their Late Dad’s Underworld Past

Deli Boys has a premiere date. The new Hulu comedy series will air on the streaming service in March, and the first photos from the series have now been released. Hulu ordered the series in May 2023.

Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller, and Brian George, the 10-episode comedy series follows a pair of brothers who learn their father led a life of crime following his death. They must try to take his place in the criminal underworld.

Deli Boys premieres on March 6th. More photos from the series are below.

