Rivals: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Series Based on Rutshire Chronicles Novel

Rivals is headed to Hulu this fall. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the new series based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s novels. Eight episodes have been filmed for the series.

Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, and Bella Maclean are stars in this series set in 1986 in England in the world of independent television. Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit also appear in the series.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The original eight-part blockbuster is based on the iconic novel by Dame Jilly Cooper – part of her Rutshire Chronicles series, which is packed full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit. Hulu has announced that all eight episodes of “Rivals”, the upcoming adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s iconic novel, will launch on Friday 18 October 2024. Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, “Rivals” delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. The series stars Alex Hassell (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘The Boys’) as the dashing ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Good Omens’) as Lord Tony Baddingham, Aidan Turner (‘Poldark’, ‘The Suspect’) as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams (‘Black Lighting’, ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’) as Cameron Cook, Katherine Parkinson (‘Humans’, ‘Here We Go’) as Lizzie Vereker and Bella Maclean (‘Spring Awakening’, ‘Sex Education’) as Taggie O’Hara. The series also stars Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit. “Rivals” is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (‘A Very English Scandal’, ‘Holding’, ‘EastEnders’), Alexander Lamb (‘Ackley Bridge’, ‘The Bay’, ‘We Hunt Together’), Felicity Blunt, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade (‘The Riot Club’), “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason. “Rivals” is produced by Happy Prince, which is part of ITV Studios. The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade alongside the series episodic writers room which includes: Sophie Goodhart (‘The Baby’, ‘Sex Education’), Marek Horn (‘Wild Swimming’, ‘Octopolis’), Mimi Hare & Clare Naylor (‘The Accidental Husband’), Dare Aiyegbayo (‘The Dumping Ground,’ ‘EastEnders’), Kefi Chadwick (‘Looted’, ‘Avoidance’). Tray Agyeman is a shadow writer on episode 6, and Sorcha Kurien Walsh (‘The Pink Pill’) is staff writer in the room. The Casting Director is Kelly Valentine Hendry (‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Last Kingdom’, ‘Kaos’). The lead director is BAFTA-nominated Elliot Hegarty (‘Ted Lasso, Cheaters’, ‘Trying’), who also serves as executive producer on episodes 1-4. Eliza Mellor (‘The Midwich Cuckoos’, ‘Behind Her Eyes’, ‘Poldark’) serves as Series Producer. Dee Koppang O’Leary (“The Crown”) and Alexandra Brodski (“Somewhere Boy”) also direct episodes.”

