Monster: Season Two; Netflix Previews Premiere of Menendez Brothers Story

The second season of the Monster anthology series has a premiere date. The series is looking at the Menendez Brothers and the shocking murder of their parents for season two, with episodes set to arrive in September.

Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are set to play Lyle and Erik Menendez in the series. Chloë Sevigny, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman, Dallas Roberts, Paul Adelstein, Jason Butler Harner, Enrique Murciano, Michael Gladis, Drew Powell, Charlie Hall, Gil Ozeri, Jeff Perry, Tessa Auberjonois, Tanner Stine, Larry Clarke, Jade Pettyjohn, and Marlene Forte also star in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ premiere in a press release.

“Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

The series arrives on September 19. The preview for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of Monster next month?