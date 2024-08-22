The Irrational, Accused: Second Season Premieres Delayed on NBC and FOX

Fans of The Irrational and Accused will have to wait just a bit longer for their shows to return this fall. The airing of the Vice-Presidential debate on NBC and FOX is causing the networks to push back the premieres of those two shows one week to October 8.

Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King star in the NBC series, which follows Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) as he lends his unique “insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior” to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations.

As for the Accused, the FOX anthology series has a different cast for each episode which follows a different crime in a different city using flashbacks to show what happened. Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers and Danny Pino are set to appear in various episodes of season two, according to Deadline.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of these shows this fall?